Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.32.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.83, for a total value of $935,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robynne Sisco sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $7,811,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 667,662 shares of company stock worth $129,194,842 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.49 and a beta of 1.68. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $117.24 and a 12-month high of $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

