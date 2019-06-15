William D. Zollars Sells 1,400 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cerner stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4,852.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

