Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,937 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3,042.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,931 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5,826.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,773,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,987 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $32.85 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $311,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 42,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,327,244.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,534,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

