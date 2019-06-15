Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $26.92 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $26,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 329,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $759.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

