Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $18.22 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,645 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.69. 541,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,209. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.88 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. First Analysis restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Buzy acquired 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,008,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,542,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $18.22 Million Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/westfield-capital-management-co-lp-has-18-22-million-stake-in-catalent-inc-nysectlt.html.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.