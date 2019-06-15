Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Western Digital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 265,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 917,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,402 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,146,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,385,000 after acquiring an additional 131,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

