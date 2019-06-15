Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 62.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $32,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMDV opened at $59.49 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

