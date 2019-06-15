Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,099,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,163,000 after acquiring an additional 688,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 843,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 807,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Nielsen stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $32.06.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

