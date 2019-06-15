Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 2,799 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $589,470,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,769,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $554,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,068 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of eBay by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $613,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 801,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,150,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $339,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,271 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.91 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,054,810.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,139.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,453,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/wealthfront-advisers-llc-acquires-2799-shares-of-ebay-inc-nasdaqebay.html.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.