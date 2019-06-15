Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading 7.8% Higher

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $24.81. 193,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 432,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
