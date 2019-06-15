Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post $417.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.20 million and the lowest is $412.50 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $407.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,091,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,992,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,669,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,529,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

