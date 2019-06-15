Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 67.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

NYSE:WCN opened at $94.46 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

