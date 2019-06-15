Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $729,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $779,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $913,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

NYSE:WRE opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.12 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

