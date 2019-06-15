Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.44).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 128.02 ($1.67) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.