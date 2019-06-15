Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

VIRC stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.70. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

