Verastem’s (VSTM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

Verastem stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,409. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.57. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 315.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.