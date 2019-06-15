Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,576,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $137.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

