Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 482,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,775. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $85.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.2053 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

