Valueact Capital Master Fund, Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $54,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 333,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $39.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.74 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

