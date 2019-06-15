USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011330 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, LATOKEN, FCoin and Crex24. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $343.98 million and $75.57 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.89 or 0.03048096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00097431 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00020948 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 349,973,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,152,824 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Crex24, Poloniex, FCoin, SouthXchange, CPDAX, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.