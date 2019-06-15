US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Up 10.5%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) shares rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 134,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 54,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

USWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get US Well Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Well Services Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Up 10.5%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/us-well-services-nasdaqusws-stock-price-up-10-5.html.

US Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.