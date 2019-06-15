US Bancorp DE Purchases 697 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,707,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.18 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,304 shares of company stock valued at $945,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/us-bancorp-de-purchases-697-shares-of-molina-healthcare-inc-nysemoh.html.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.