US Bancorp DE Has $359,000 Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IART opened at $50.88 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Has $359,000 Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/us-bancorp-de-has-359000-position-in-integra-lifesciences-holdings-corp-nasdaqiart.html.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.