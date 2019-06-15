Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Announces Earnings Results

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of UROV stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UROV shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other Urovant Sciences news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Dexxon bought 11,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $82,416.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Qvt Associates Gp Llc bought 21,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $177,318.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 149,748 shares of company stock worth $1,178,562.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

