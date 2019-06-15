Unobtanium 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,194.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $127.33 or 0.01450185 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $2,194.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,798.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.71 or 0.04767657 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026292 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,535 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

