United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.86 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:UTX opened at $125.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

