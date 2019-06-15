United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 17.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 2,700 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,140 shares in the company, valued at $576,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 230,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Further Reading: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.