Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,380 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 275.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,106,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 786,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 192,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 197,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 564,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $24,114,342.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Axelrod sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 904,722 shares of company stock worth $39,360,883. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,380 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/tyers-asset-management-llc-acquires-16380-shares-of-floor-decor-holdings-inc-nysefnd.html.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.