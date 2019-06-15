TrustNote (TTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,510.00

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One TrustNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustNote has a total market capitalization of $700,163.00 and $46,510.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustNote has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00387824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.02465449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00162983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org . The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

