Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Has $387,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,308 shares of company stock worth $36,421,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

