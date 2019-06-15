Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Trimble has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $804.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Fansler sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $372,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,954 shares in the company, valued at $370,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $254,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,470.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,559,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 184,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,285,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after acquiring an additional 964,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.