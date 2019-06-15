Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.50 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 184.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $346.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $354.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 35.19%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $211,132.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,688.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total transaction of $1,990,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,334 shares in the company, valued at $52,846,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,046 shares of company stock worth $2,655,480 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

