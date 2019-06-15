Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nevro by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $150,035.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

