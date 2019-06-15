TransferCoin Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. TransferCoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $334,979.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 7,844,697 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.