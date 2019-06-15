TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as high as C$13.58 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 350821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.39.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get TRANSAT AT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.41 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$647.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRANSAT AT Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/transat-at-tsetrz-sets-new-1-year-high-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for TRANSAT AT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRANSAT AT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.