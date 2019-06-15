TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities raised TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TransAlta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.32.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $487.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 36.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,864,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,518 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,284,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,826,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 272,115 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,642,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $21,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

