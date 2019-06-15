TheStreet Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to “B-“

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $423.75 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 21.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.