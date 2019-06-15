The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $21.42 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 60.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 120,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.42, for a total transaction of $40,447,764.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,332,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,650 shares of company stock valued at $143,531,581 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $354.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.58.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

