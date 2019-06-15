Tether Price Tops $1.01 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Tether has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $17.98 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011218 BTC on popular exchanges including MBAex, UEX, BigONE and Coinut.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00366097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02375546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00155579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019703 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 3,620,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,437,125,225 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, IDAX, Bittrex, Iquant, UEX, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Upbit, DigiFinex, Huobi, EXX, CoinEx, ChaoEX, ABCC, Liqui, CoinBene, BtcTurk, Trade By Trade, Kryptono, Exmo, BitForex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Binance, IDCM, Kraken, BigONE, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, C2CX, B2BX, Poloniex, QBTC, HitBTC, OKEx, LBank, Bibox, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, MBAex, TOPBTC, Kucoin, BitMart, CoinTiger, FCoin, OOOBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.