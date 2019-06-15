Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 256,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 269,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 41.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.
About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)
Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.
