Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) Financial Contrast

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sypris Solutions and Orbotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orbotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Orbotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $87.97 million 0.20 -$3.51 million N/A N/A Orbotech $900.86 million 0.00 $132.38 million $2.74 N/A

Orbotech has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbotech has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Orbotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -4.58% -36.94% -8.82% Orbotech 14.62% 16.36% 11.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Orbotech shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Orbotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orbotech beats Sypris Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services direct imaging, automated optical inspection (AOI), automated optical shaping, via formation laser drilling tools, additive printing solutions, and other production systems used in the manufacture of PCBs; AOI, test, repair, and process monitoring systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs; and etch, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and molecular vapor deposition equipment used in the manufacture of SDs, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems, advanced semiconductor packaging, power and radio frequency devices, and high brightness light emitting diode devices. It is also involved in the research, development, and marketing of products for the deposition of thin film coating of various materials on crystalline silicon photovoltaic wafers for solar energy panels. In addition, the company develops and markets check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks, financial, and other payment processing institutions and healthcare providers through system integrators and solution providers. The company was formerly known as Optrotech Ltd. and changed its name to Orbotech Ltd. as a result of its merger with Orbot Systems Ltd. in October 1992. Orbotech Ltd. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

