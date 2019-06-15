Swiss National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 6,538.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,628,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,181,000 after buying an additional 1,236,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $53,014,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $45,399,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 539,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,831,000 after buying an additional 213,150 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,297,121.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

