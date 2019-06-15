Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,100 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDSO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,200,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,266,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $299,358.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MDSO has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $91.36 on Friday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

