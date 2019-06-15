SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $218.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.49.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $554,734.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.10, for a total transaction of $148,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,623 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

