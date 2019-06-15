Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of STRO opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

