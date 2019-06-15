SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Holdings Cut by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 4,883.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,581,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,671 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,713,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 43.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 21,740.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $2,642,754.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,395,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $419,216.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,203.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,332 shares of company stock worth $3,177,368. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Holdings Cut by GAM Holding AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/suntrust-banks-inc-nysesti-holdings-cut-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.