Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Up 30%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares shot up 30% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.91. 154,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 621,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNSS. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.98.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

