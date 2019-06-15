Stellar Capital Management LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,162,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total transaction of $46,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total value of $106,383.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423 shares of company stock valued at $494,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,085.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,385.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

