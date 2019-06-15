State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 3.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 52,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

LSTR opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

