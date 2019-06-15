Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 375.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $1,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,310,469.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,588,655. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,579.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.42. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

